Browns have discussed adding Dez Bryant, GM says

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have talked about the possibility of acquiring Dez Bryant with Josh Gordon away from the team as part of his rehab, general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday.

"Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant?" Dorsey said as he and Hue Jackson met the media one day before the opening of training camp. "Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that.

"Now, we'll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we've talked about it."

Dorsey said he views the former Cowboys wide receiver as "a very competitive, passionate person."

"I've had a chance to be around Dez," he said. "I've known Dez. I got a chance, when he was down there at Lufkin, Texas, I actually went to his workout and got a chance to meet him down there. I know what kind of person he is and what makes him.

"He's a very talented player."

The Browns are thin at receiver. Gordon voluntarily left the team as part of his aftercare in the NFL's drug addiction treatment program, and backup Ricardo Louis will miss the season after having neck surgery.

The Browns admit they are not sure when Gordon will return, but Dorsey said he believes Gordon will be on the field at some point during the 2018 season.

"I would think, absolutely," Dorsey said.

Bryant was released by the Cowboys after eight seasons in Dallas. He topped 1,000 yards three times and has 531 receptions and 73 touchdowns in his career. He started 16 games in 2017 and had 69 catches for 838 yards.

"You have to talk about these things," Dorsey said. "I've talked about a lot of players. There's a whole list of players we've talked about as a staff."

Dorsey said Gordon's actions since he returned to the team late last season have earned him the team's patience and support.

"Josh is 100 percent committed to the Cleveland Browns," Dorsey said. "The Cleveland Browns are 100 percent committed to him. He's had a great offseason. He's had great training. So you know what, let's just see what happens here. Let's see how this thing ... let's see what happens.

"All I care about is let's respect his privacy. Let's see him move forward."

Said Jackson: "You're talking about a young man that's doing everything he can to put himself in the best position to be better in his life. And I think that's great for Josh."

Jackson said Corey Coleman would move into a starting position with Gordon out.