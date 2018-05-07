Bruce Bochy enjoys replies of Brandon McCarthy, wife to rare tweet

ATLANTA -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has posted only six tweets since joining Twitter in November 2017.

He may start spending more time on social media after enjoying the reaction from Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy and McCarthy's wife, Amanda, to his latest post.

Bochy told reporters before Saturday night's 11-2 win over Atlanta that he had trouble finding a parking space at SunTrust Park.

After the game, he tweeted:

McCarthy retained his sense of humor after giving up a career-high eight runs and 12 hits in 3? innings.

He replied to Bochy:

Amanda McCarthy then replied:?

Bochy laughed when told of the posts. He said he used Uber to get to the ballpark on Sunday.