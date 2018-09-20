Buckeyes' Nick Bosa has surgery for core muscle injury

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa had surgery this week to fix a core muscle injury and there is no timetable for his return, coach Urban Meyer said on a radio show Thursday.

Bosa, who suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Buckeyes' victory over TCU on Saturday, will not be on the field this weekend against Tulane.

In less than three games this season, the junior standout has a team-high 14 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

Bosa, who Meyer called one of the best players in college football earlier this week, was listed as the No. 1 prospect for the 2019 NFL draft on Mel Kiper's Big Board on Thursday.