Cardinals ax manager Mike Matheny; bench coach Mike Shildt to serve in interim

The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Matheny and named bench coach Mike Shildt as interim manager.

The team also relieved hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller of their duties.

"Mike Matheny has served the St. Louis Cardinals organization with tremendous dedication and pride and I am thankful for his service to the Cardinals over the past six and a half seasons," stated Cardinals' Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. "On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, I would like to wish Mike the very best."

It is the first time the Cardinals have changed managers during a season since 1995, when Joe Torre was replaced by Mike Jorgensen.

The Cardinals made the announcement shortly after their 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

"These decisions are never easy, but we felt that a change in leadership was necessary as the team prepares to enter into the second half of the season," said President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. "I would like to thank Mike for his exceptional commitment and devotion to the Cardinals organization, including many fond memories of our years working together."

Matheny, 47, joined the Cardinals on November 14, 2011. He went 591-474 with the team, which made postseason appearances in 2012, 2013 (when they played in the World Series), 2014 and 2015.

Matheny is one of four managers to manage at least 1,000 games with the club, along with Tony La Russa, Red Schoendienst and Whitey Herzog.

The Cardinals are 47-46 and in third place in the NL Central.