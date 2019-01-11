Cardinals make Vance Joseph defensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals have named former Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

Denver fired Joseph last month after a 6-10 season. He was 11-21 in two seasons with the Broncos.

Before coaching the Broncos, Joseph spent 11 years coaching defensive backs with the 49ers, Texans and Bengals before becoming the Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach on Tuesday. Kingsbury replaced Steve Wilks, who was fired after one season (3-13).

Arizona also announced that Bill Davis had been hired as linebackers coach and that Jeff Rodgers had been retained as special-teams coordinator.

Davis, who previously served as Cardinals defensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010, spent the past two seasons as the linebackers coach at Ohio State.