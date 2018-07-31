Cardinals trade Tommy Pham to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a four-player deal, it was announced Tuesday.

The Rays also received international slot money from the Cardinals, who acquired minor leaguers Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez in the deal.

Pham is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 98 games this season for the Cardinals. He got off to a hot start this season, batting .341 in his first 25 games, but has battled injuries and has struggled to secure regular playing time in a crowded Cardinals outfield that also includes Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader.

Pham is coming off a breakout season in 2017, when he batted .306 with 23 homers, 25 stolen bases and 95 runs scored in just 128 games.

Williams, 22, is 0-for-1 with the Rays in the majors this season and is hitting .258 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs for Triple-A Durham. He is a former second-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013.

Cabrera, 21, is 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts) for Double-A Montgomery this season.

Ramirez, 23, is 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in two levels of the Rays' system this season. He is currenltly at Double-A Montgomery.

Pham is under contract through the 2021 season. He is eligible for arbitration for the first time in 2019.