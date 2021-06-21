Carl Nassib comes out as 1st gay active NFL player

The Las Vegas Raider said he's been meaning to come out for a long time.

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out in league history.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.

"I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important," he said in the video.

The post also contained more words in the form of screenshots of notes where Nassib, 28, talked about his journey. He said he was sitting in a "moment of gratitude and relief."

"Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends... did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I'm gay," he wrote.

Nassib thanked his family, coaches and teammates for the support through the years and said he "was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance."

He also used his post to promote awareness for suicide prevention in the LGTBQ community. Nassib said he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is an organization for suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. He encouraged others to donate as well.

The Raiders responded to the post with heart emojis and later put out a tweet with screenshots of Nassib's post.

"Proud of you, Carl," the team tweeted with a heart emoji.

University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam came out as gay in 2014 before the St. Louis Rams drafted him, however, the team cut him during the preseason. He went on to play football in Canada for a year before retiring in 2015.