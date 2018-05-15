Carson Smith suffers potentially major shoulder injury throwing glove

Boston Red Sox reliever Carson Smith suffered a?subluxation of his right shoulder when he threw his glove in the dugout Monday night, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Tuesday.

Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, but Dombrowski said there was no timetable for his return.

Dombrowski called the injury "unfortunate" and said Smith is seeking a second opinion.

"It's got the potential of being a major injury," he said.

Smith allowed an eighth-inning home run to the Athletics'? Khris Davis in Boston's 6-5 loss Monday night. When Smith left the mound he threw his glove in frustration, causing the injury.

Smith is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 14.1 innings pitched.

Left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner has been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket.