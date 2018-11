The Cavaliers will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The news was first reported by Crain's Cleveland Business.

The Cavs were in contention to host the 2021 festivities (which eventually went to Indianapolis), but their bid was postponed due to delays in renovations at Quicken Loans Arena.

The renovation deal was completed earlier this year, and major work started this past summer.