Cavs won't renew contracts of Jim Boylan, Phil Handy

An offseason of change has already begun for the Cleveland Cavaliers, weeks before any decision will be made by LeBron James regarding his future.

The Cavs will not renew the contracts of assistant coach Jim Boylan and player development coach Phil Handy, multiple league sources told ESPN.

This bench shuffle comes on the heels of big-man coach Vitaly Potapenko leaving Cleveland to join the Memphis Grizzlies' staff last week, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The coaching staff changes have made way for player development coach Dan Geriot to be promoted to full-time assistant coach and Damon Jones to assume a more robust assistant coaching role, multiple league sources told ESPN. Jones made his way up the ranks from an assistant with the Cavs' G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, after an 11-year NBA career as a player.