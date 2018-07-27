Chargers' Jason Verrett suffers Achilles injury, undergoing tests

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- For a third straight season, the Los Angeles Chargers could be without the services of Jason Verrett. The cornerback suffered an injury during a conditioning test Friday morning and is currently undergoing medical evaluation, a team source told ESPN.

The Chargers are concerned that Verrett suffered a torn Achilles while running during a conditioning test at training camp, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Verrett is still undergoing tests to confirm whether the Achilles is torn, the source said.

The 27-year-old Verrett has dealt with the frustration of a left ACL injury suffered during a Week 3 contest in 2016 that never fully healed, requiring a second procedure in September of last year.

However, Verrett worked without a brace this offseason and was fully cleared for the first time in nearly two years, with the hope of returning to Pro Bowl form in 2018.

If Verrett is out for the season, he will have missed 55 of a possible 80 games in five seasons with the Chargers. He was a first-round pick out of TCU in 2014 and played in the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.

Third-year pro Trevor Williams played well in place of Verrett last season and likely will be tasked with doing the same thing in 2018.

Verrett is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option. He is scheduled to make $8.526 million in 2018.