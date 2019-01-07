Chargers LT Russell Okung takes shot at Roger Goodell after win

BALTIMORE -- Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung had enough.

For the second time in three games, Okung was called for a questionable foul late in the game on a running play that could have helped his team win, but instead put the Chargers behind the sticks.

In Sunday's 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Okung was called for holding against Baltimore safety Tony Jefferson, negating a Melvin Gordon 11-yard run that resulted in a first down and could have helped salt away the game late.

Two weeks ago against the Ravens, Okung also was called for holding on a Melvin Gordon 8-yard run with his team driving in Baltimore territory and trailing 16-10. Antonio Gates fumbled on the next play and Ravens safety Tavon Young returned the loose ball 62 yards for a score.

The Chargers had penalties wipe out three third-down conversions in a 22-10 loss against the Ravens two weeks ago.

Okung believes those calls are no coincidence, and that perhaps the NFL wants them to earn their way to the Super Bowl on the road instead of hosting a game in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium.

"Roger Goodell doesn't want us to come home," Okung said. "That's all I can say."

At times, the Chargers have had opposing fans take over newly named Dignity Healthy Sports Park, the team's temporary home until the new Inglewood stadium is completed in September 2020, which hasn't been a good look for the league.

As the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, the Chargers will hit the road again to face the New England Patriots next Sunday.

However, if the Chargers were to win and the No. 6 Indianapolis Colts were to upset the No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers would host the AFC Championship Game at home in Carson.