Chargers' Melvin Gordon downgraded to questionable vs. Titans

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded running back Melvin Gordon to questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

A source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter that Gordon "will most likely be a game-time decision."

Gordon did not appear on the injury report until the team's practice on Friday in London, when he was listed as limited due to a hamstring injury.

Gordon has not missed a game this season. The Wisconsin product is third in the NFL and leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards.

The fourth-year running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the past three games, including 132 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in last Sunday's 38-14 win over Cleveland.

Gordon played a full 16-game season for the first time last year, finishing with 342 touches in 2017, fourth in the NFL. Gordon finished without a touchdown his rookie season, but since the start of the 2016 season, he has 33 scores. Only Todd Gurley (36) has more.

"I think it was just sore," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said when asked about Gordon after practice Friday. "We had a long plane ride. He probably didn't drink enough water.

"We were just being extra cautious with him, and we just held him out today [Friday]. It would have been the third practice that he has been on field turf. With his knees and ankles, I don't think that's good for him at all, so we just held him out."

Austin Ekeler will likely be the starter if Gordon is unable to play. The second-year back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has three receiving touchdowns this season.

The Chargers also announced that they had signed running back Detrez Newsome to the 53-man roster. The rookie out of Western Carolina has one rush for the Chargers in three games this season.