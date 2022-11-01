Cherelle Griner gives 1st TV interview since Russia denied Brittney Griner's appeal

Cherelle Griner, the wife Brittney Griner, spoke out on "The View" following a Russian court denying the WNBA star's appeal.

Griner told the co-hosts that the denied appeal was "just disheartening" and left her in "complete disbelief."

"I understand being in the field of law that every state, every country has their own rules, but this is just absurd," she said. "The crime and the punishment is disproportionate at its finest ... There are people convicted of murder in Russia who [have] a sentence way less than B.G., and it just makes absolutely no sense to me."

"That was the complete end of it. There's nothing more to expect from a legal standpoint and all eggs are in basket, you know, for our government and for America to see how important this issue is," she continued. "This could happen to anybody and we should be praying that we have a country that recognizes the importance of that and are willing to actually go get our Americans and bring them back home."

Brittney is a two-time Olympic gold medalist that plays professional basketball for Phoenix Mercury, but flew out to Russia during the WNBA's off-season to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg. On Feb. 17, she was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia, and detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki.

On April 29, the U.S. State Department officially classified Brittney's case as a wrongful detention. After nearly five months of being detained in Russia, Brittney pleaded guilty on drug charges and said her testimony that she had no "intention" of breaking the law.

On Aug. 4, Brittney was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. The judge of a in a Moscow-area court found that Griner had criminal intent and said she was guilty of smuggling and storing illegal drugs.

Last week, Brittney appeared virtually for an appeal hearing and urged the court to reassess her sentence and apologized for her "mistake."

"I beg that the court takes in all of the stakes that was overlooked in the first court and reassess my sentence here," Brittney said, adding that it has been "traumatic" to be away from her family.

Since Brittney's detainment in February, Griner has been working to bring awareness to her case through her movement "We Are BG," which is committed to bringing all wrongfully detained Americans home. She also met with President Joe Biden on Sept. 16.

Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her readout of the meeting. "The President held the meetings to reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely. He asked after the wellbeing of Elizabeth and Cherelle and their respective families during this painful time."

"We all admire the courage of the Whelan and Griner families in the face of these unimaginable circumstances, and we remain committed to reuniting them with their loved ones," she continued.

In July, the Biden administration said it had made a "substantial proposal" to Russia to have Brittney and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan returned to the U.S. without success.

Prior to Brittney's denied appeal, her attorney Alexandr Boikov told ABC News, "Her being afraid of not being released is mostly connected to the negotiations, which we are not aware of at all."