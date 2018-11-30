Chiefs' Kareem Hunt seen shoving woman in video of February incident

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is seen shoving and kicking a woman in a video of a February incident released by TMZ on Friday.

In the video of the incident, which had been previously reported by multiple outlets, Hunt and the woman trade words in a hallway and are separated by several people on multiple occasions. Hunt pushes the woman, who responds by hitting him in the face. Two men escort Hunt down a hallway before he charges out, colliding with a man who then knocks the woman over. Hunt also kicks the woman in the leg.

Police were called to the scene, a Cleveland hotel where Hunt had an apartment, but no arrests were made or charges filed. TMZ reports that prosecutors had access to the hotel surveillance video.

Through body-cam footage obtained by TMZ, the woman and witnesses gave differing accounts of what escalated the incident. She told police that she wouldn't have sex with one of the men with Hunt, while they said she called him the N-word after being asked to leave Hunt's hotel room.

In August, Hunt addressed reports of both the February incident and another in which he was accused of punching a man. The running back said he had "learned from it" and was focused on .

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also addressed the player's character at that time.

"Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year," Clark Hunt said. "I'm sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won't be in those kind of situations in the future."

Clark Hunt said in August that he didn't expect the running back to be disciplined by the NFL.

In June, coach Andy Reid said he had spoken with Kareem Hunt after the second incident but declined to specifically address either situation.