Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill eager for challenge of Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had some pointed words for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey ahead of Sunday's meeting between their teams, saying: "I'm always up for a challenge. The best always go against the best."

Hill, who is tied with Travis Kelce for the team lead in catches with 23 and leads in yards with 364, said he was eagerly anticipating the matchup with the outspoken Ramsey.

"He think high of himself," Hill said. "He's all right, I guess. I can't wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me.

"He's a great player. To get my name out there more, I need to go up against more talent like him. I'm not calling [ Denver's] Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he's top dog right now, so I can't wait."

The Chiefs are the highest-scoring team in the NFL, and the Jaguars have allowed the fewest points per game.

"It's going to be fun," Hill said. "This is by far the best defense we have faced. ... We've got the best offense going against the best defense, the fastest offense against the fastest defense, so it's going to be crazy, plays made everywhere."