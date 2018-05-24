Chris Paul exits Rockets' win with apparent hamstring injury

HOUSTON -- Rockets star guard Chris Paul exited Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the final minute after appearing to hurt his right hamstring.

Paul reached for the hamstring after missing a runner in the lane with 51.7 seconds remaining. He limped noticeably during the next two possessions and checked out of the game after briefly consulting with Rockets athletic trainer Keith Jones during a timeout with 22.4 seconds remaining.

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul will be evaluated Friday.

"We'll see [if he can play Game 6]. He'll be evaluated tomorrow," D'Antoni said. "They'll do whatever they can do. If he's there, great. If he isn't, we have enough guys. ... We'll be all right."

Paul scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to help Houston take a 3-2 series lead with a 98-94 victory over the Warriors. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Paul has been dealing with soreness in his right foot since late in Game 2. He said the soreness diminished significantly between Games 3 and 4.