Chris Webber accepts Jim Harbaugh's invitation to attend game at The Big House

Chris Webber will be back on Michigan's campus this season. The former Fab Five star accepted an invitation from Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to be an honorary captain at a home game during the 2018 season.

Webber was making an appearance on local radio station WTKA 1050-AM in Ann Arbor on Friday when Harbaugh called in to the show and asked Webber if he would be willing to come back, and the former Wolverines basketball standout accepted the invite on the spot.

"Coach, you know, that's no problem. I'm definitely honored, and as you know, getting to speak to you over the years, I love what you've done with the program and good luck," Webber said. "Yeah, I'll definitely be a part of it. Followed you guys going to, I think to Rome and all that good stuff. I heard you're going to Africa next year, I'm going to try to jump in the suitcase with you guys. I would definitely be honored, Coach. You know, I would do anything for you. The No. 4's at Michigan need to stick together."

Webber left the Michigan basketball team after his sophomore season in 1993 to enter the NBA draft. He was later implicated in NCAA violations dealing with improper benefits by booster Ed Martin. To go along with the self-imposed sanctions from Michigan, the NCAA imposed a 10-year ban on Webber from having any association with the Michigan program.

While the ban had recently been lifted, Webber has not made any public appearances in Ann Arbor, on campus or at any sporting events, so this announcement comes with quite a bit of fanfare. It's undetermined as to which home game Webber will serve as the honorary captain, but his presence certainly will draw a lot of eyes when it is announced.