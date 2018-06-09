CM Punk absolved in defamation lawsuit days before UFC 225

Former WWE star and current UFC welterweight CM Punk was absolved in a civil lawsuit in Chicago court on Tuesday, just four days before he's scheduled to fight at UFC 225.

Punk, whose birth name is Phil Brooks, and pro wrestler Colt Cabana, birth name Scott Colton, were both absolved in the case, which was filed by WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann in 2015.

The lawsuit accused Punk and Colton, also a former WWE performer, of defaming Amann during an episode of Colton's "The Art of Wrestling" podcast, during which Punk complained about the lack of medical care he received while employed by the WWE. Punk left the WWE in 2014.

After a 2½-hour deliberation, a jury inside the Cook County Courthouse in downtown Chicago ruled in favor of Punk and Cabana, on charges of defamation and invasion of privacy. Amann had been seeking damages in excess of $1 million.

Punk, 39, is scheduled to face Mike Jackson (0-1) at UFC 225 on Saturday at the United Center. The pay-per-view event is Punk's second pro MMA fight, and first since 2016. It is taking place in his hometown of Chicago.

As the verdict was read, Punk broke into tears and was embraced by his wife, former WWE star A.J. Lee. Punk is in the process of cutting weight for his MMA fight; he must weigh no more than 171 pounds on Friday.