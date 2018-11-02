Conference breakdown: Sexual misconduct complaints at each Power 5 school

Starting in March, Outside the Lines made official public records requests to all 53 public Power 5 schools for data on Title IX complaints against all students and student-athletes from 2012 to 2017. Outside the Lines also requested data from the 12 private Power 5 schools that are not subject to open records laws. The requested Title IX reports covered allegations of sexual assault, domestic violence, sexual exploitation, sexual coercion, stalking or retaliation. Below are the results of those requests.

Using the data to make school-to-school comparisons about which have the highest percentage of complaints or the highest number of complaints involving accused athletes should be done with caution because school officials did not always provide the exact data Outside the Lines requested. For example, one school might have insisted upon providing every complaint that had been filed with a Title IX office while another school might have insisted upon providing data only about cases that ended up in formal investigations. It is possible to determine an overall comparison of athletes to other students because, within each school, the data for athletes and students were subject to the same parameters. Outside the Lines consulted with two statisticians about its study methods.

For the tables below, depending on how each school keeps records, the year is indicative of the calendar year or the start of an academic year. When a school that goes by calendar year provided partial-year information for 2018, those numbers are included in the footnotes. More details of schools' data can be found in the notes under each table.

Outside the Lines also distributed an online survey to Title IX administrators at hundreds of colleges and universities. See the results of the survey here.

ACC notes

† Louisville's data also include deliberate incapacitation, indecent exposure and sexual harassment. NC State included reports only for which there was enough evidence to charge a student with a violation related to sexual misconduct; two out of 10 athletes were found responsible, and 34 out of 59 nonathlete students were found responsible. NC State declined to provide a year-by-year breakdown, citing concerns for student privacy.

‡ Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia officials said they did not have existing reports showing the data and declined to pull the records to provide numbers. Virginia Tech provided data only for 2012 through 2015 and declined to provide numbers of complaints against athletes citing the lack of an existing record with that information and concerns over student privacy. The school's data on students include reports of sexual assault, exploitation, harassment, intimate partner violence and stalking.

§ Boston College, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Wake Forest are private schools not subject to open records laws and did not provide relevant information upon request. Pittsburgh, although a public school, is not subject to most state open records laws and declined to provide data.