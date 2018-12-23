Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford stretchered off field

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field Sunday on the game's second play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an apparent neck injury and was taken to the hospital.

Crawford had his face mask removed with his head stabilized on a board after he took the shoulder of Bucs center Ryan Jensen to his neck while rushing the passer. He was moving his arms and legs before he was attended to by the Cowboys' medical staff.

He lifted both arms as he was driven off the field to receive more medical attention and gave a brief thumbs up.

Teammates surrounded Crawford, a defensive captain, as he was attended to, as did head coach Jason Garrett.

He was replaced by Randy Gregory. Taco Charlton, the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2017, is active for the first time in three games after being a healthy scratch.

Crawford was having his best season with 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, 25 quarterback pressures, four pass deflections and a forced fumble.