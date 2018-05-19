Cowboys' Terrance Williams arrested for public intoxication; lawyer disputes account

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was arrested by Frisco, Texas, police early Saturday morning for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.

The police found Williams' 2017 blue Lamborghini abandoned after it hit a light pole in the area of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road, not far from the Cowboys' practice facility, at 4:45 a.m. CT. After police determined that the vehicle was registered to Williams, the receiver was found near his home riding an electric bicycle and was arrested.

Williams was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $369 bond. The police are continuing to investigate Williams for fleeing the scene of an accident, but no charges have been filed. Because the damage to the light pole was more than $200, Williams could be charged for striking a structure, fixture or highway landscaping, an offense that is a Class B misdemeanor.

In a statement released by his attorney, Williams said an officer he had met previously arrested him without performing a sobriety test. Williams said he was returning to the scene on a scooter to meet a tow truck driver.

The attorney, Chip Lewis, disputed the police account of Williams' vehicle hitting a light pole.

"Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle," Lewis said. "Secondly, his arrest was wholly unrelated to the traffic accident."?

Williams said he veered into the center median to avoid a collision when a man driving a vehicle in front of him hit his brakes. The two exchanged insurance information and a neighbor drove Williams home, where the receiver said he called for a tow truck.

"I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how," Williams said. "I apologize if I should have handled it a little bit differently."

Williams has been rehabbing from surgery to repair a broken foot for most of the offseason and has not been taking part in the offseason program and on-field teaching sessions. The Cowboys begin their organized team activities next week, and there was hope that Williams might be able to work some in the June minicamp.

Williams is in the second year of a four-year, $17 million deal he signed in 2017 to return to the Cowboys after testing the free-agent market. His $3.5 million base salary is fully guaranteed. The Cowboys have remade their receiver group in the offseason, with the release of Dez Bryant as well as the signings of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. The Cowboys also drafted Michael Gallup in the third round of last month's draft.

Williams caught 53 passes for a career-low 568 yards last season and, for the first time in his career, failed to catch a touchdown pass in a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?