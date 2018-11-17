Crimson Tide RB Damien Harris suffers concussion in win over Citadel

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama running back Damien Harris suffered what coach Nick Saban described as a "mild" concussion during a 50-17 win against The Citadel at home on Saturday.

Harris, a senior and the team's leading rusher, sustained a big hit during the third quarter. Trainers tended to him for several minutes, checking for a neck injury, but found none, according to Saban. Harris did not return to the game.

Harris led Alabama with 83 rushing yards on seven carries Saturday, including a 73-yard run. He has 678 rushing yards this season, with seven touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood twisted his ankle, according to Saban. Safety Deionte Thompson bruised his knee, but Saban said it did not appear to be a significant injury.

Alabama struggled early against The Citadel, going into halftime tied 10-10 before rebounding in the second half to win by 33.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been dealing with leg injuries for much of the season, passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He threw his 31st touchdown of the season, breaking Alabama's single-season record, which was previously held by AJ McCarron.