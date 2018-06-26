Cubs put Kris Bryant on DL with shoulder inflammation

The Chicago Cubs placed Kris Bryant on the disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Bryant had indicated that his shoulder soreness was the result of additional time in the batting cage as he tries to bust out of a slump.

"I think it's a result of swinging too much. ... It's been pretty sore for about five days," he said Sunday.

Bryant's OPS in June is .707, 200 points lower than his career average.

In other moves, the Cubs placed RHP Justin Hancock on the DL with right shoulder inflammation, optioned RHP Duane Underwood Jr. to Triple-A Iowa, and recalled RHPs Luke Farrell and Dillon Maples and INF David Bote from Triple-A.