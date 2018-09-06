Dak Prescott: Setting self up for big payday is 'not anything I worry about'

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott knows what his future holds if he has a big year for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, but he is not thinking about a potential payday.

"It's not anything I've got to stick in my head, 'I got to do this, I got to do that to get that,'" Prescott said Thursday. "If I play my game, I do what I am asked to do, all that stuff will come. It's not anything I worry about."

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016, is entering his third season and set to make $630,000, making him among the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the NFL. His $725,848 salary-cap figure ranks 56th among all quarterbacks, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Per terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the Cowboys cannot approach Prescott about a long-term extension until after the season. Prescott has made up for the lower base salaries on his rookie deals with a series of endorsements from the likes of Adidas, Frito-Lay and Pepsi, among others.

In the offseason, quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers cashed in with mega-contracts.

What goes through Prescott's mind when he sees those deals?

"Pay em. They deserve it," said Prescott, who switched agents this summer to CAA's Todd France. "Pay all those guys that definitely deserve it that are up for contracts. It only helps the rest of us."

In his first two seasons, Prescott has compiled a 22-10 record with 45 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions, while throwing for 6,991 yards. He had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history in 2016, filling in for an injured Tony Romo, throwing 23 touchdown passes with four interceptions and leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2017, which is Prescott's driving goal in 2018.

'It's important because it's the year I am in right now," he said. "It's what I have hand in hand right now and blessed to have. It's important. It's important for me to go out there and put on a great performance for my teammates. And that's what I do it for, these guys in this locker room who go out there every day with me. So I feel confident about it."