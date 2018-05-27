Dana White says he'll meet with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

UFC president Dana White says he and Conor McGregor will meet in Las Vegas in the near future, and he believes a fight between McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a strong possibility.

Following a UFC Fight Night event on Sunday in Liverpool, England, White said a face-to-face meeting with McGregor, originally expected to take place in England will now happen in Las Vegas, White's hometown.

"Conor and I are going to meet in Las Vegas," White said. "I'm pretty confident [a lightweight title fight] is a fight that Conor wants, and I'm pretty confident that is a fight Khabib wants. So yeah, I could see that happening."

McGregor (21-3) hasn't fought in the UFC since November 2016 and is currently facing assault and criminal mischief charges in Brooklyn. The charges stem from his involvement in an attack of a UFC bus in April. His next court date is June 14.

White says he has not seen McGregor since the incident in Brooklyn and that he is not involved in his legal defense in any way.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) won the lightweight title at UFC 223 on April 7. He was on the bus that McGregor attacked and was allegedly the Irishman's target. The Dagestani was caught on video confronting McGregor's friend and teammate Artem Lobov during the week of the incident.

McGregor, of Dublin, is a former featherweight and lightweight champion. He fought Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut last August, losing via TKO in the 10th round.