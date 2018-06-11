Deontay Wilder accepts to terms to fight Anthony Joshua in the U.K.

Heavyweight world titlist Deontay Wilder has accepted the terms offered to him by fellow titlist Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn for them to meet in the United Kingdom for the undisputed heavyweight championship this fall, Shelly Finkel, Wilder's co-manager, told ESPN on Monday night.

"We have agreed to the terms that Eddie has put out to us for a fight in the U.K.," said Finkel. "Deontay has accepted his terms to fight in the U.K."

"Deontay sent an email to Joshua (Sunday) night and I sent one today to Barry Hearn and Eddie telling them that we officially accept the offer to fight under the terms they gave us and to send us the contract," Finkel said.

The offer is a two-fight deal with terms also agreed to for a rematch that would take place in the United States.