Dez Bryant to meet with Browns on Thursday

The Cleveland Browns will meet with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant on Thursday, a source tells ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The meeting will take place one day before the Browns play the Bills in their second preseason game.

Dorsey had told reporters before the Browns' preseason game against the New York Giants last Thursday that he had called Bryant to ask him to come in for a workout, but Bryant hadn't returned his calls.

Bryant tweeted later that night that he would be "starting my visits next week," including with Cleveland.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Monday that the Browns would welcome Bryant "with open arms."

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, was released in April after an eight-year Dallas Cowboys run in which he became the franchise leader in touchdown receptions. He turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported, in hopes of getting a bigger long-term deal in 2019.