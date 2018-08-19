Didi Gregorius injures heel in collision, heading to hospital

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius was taken to the hospital after he injured his heel during Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gregorius suffered a bruised left heel in the first inning when he collided with Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales while beating out an infield single. He received attention from Yankees medical personnel but remained in the game and scored a run later that inning.

He took the field in the top of the second inning, but Ronald Torreyes replaced him at shortstop before the top of the third.

Gregorius, 28, went to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for more tests.

He is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs.