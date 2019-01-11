Dolphins conclude interviews, hoping to hire Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins concluded their interview process for a new head coach Friday -- and the candidate they intend and hope to hire is Brian Flores, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reports.

Flores, currently linebackers coach of the New England Patriots, was the first person Miami interviewed in the wake of its firing of Adam Gase on Dec. 31.

The Dolphins chose Flores, most notably, for his impressive leadership skills. They did not look for somebody who was specific to offense or defense -- but rather someone who would serve as the best head coach they could find.

Flores' longstanding relationship with general manager Chris Grier made him a favorable candidate from the start, and his interview solidified their early impressions.

No deal has been agreed upon, and no negotiations have taken place, Darlington reports. The Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC divisional round Sunday.

The Dolphins stayed in-house and interviewed special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on Friday. They've interviewed six candidates total, with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Dallas Cowboys defensive play-caller Kris Richard the others.