Dolphins' Wilson injures hip/leg and will undergo MRI, agent says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson suffered a hip/leg injury in Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions and will undergo an MRI, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Wilson gave the Dolphins a 25-yard catch-and-run but made an awkward step after being tripped up from behind by a Lions defender. He was down for a couple of minutes being tended to by trainers before he walked very slowly back to the locker room. He appeared to be in significant pain, biting down on a towel.

Kenny Stills then was injured late in the fourth quarter on an incomplete pass and limped into the locker room.

The Dolphins finished their last drive with just two healthy, active wide receivers ( Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant). DeVante Parker was listed as a game-day inactive.

Wilson has been the Dolphins' most explosive player thus far this season, leading the team in receiving yards (359) and leading the NFL in yards after catch (335) going into Week 7. He had a career-high 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches in last week's 31-28 victory against the Chicago Bears.

On a separate play, an unaware Hard Rock Stadium female security guard was run over by Stills after he caught a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone midway through the second quarter. Stills was running full-speed as he completed his route and catch and was not able to avoid the security guard.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay pushed Stills out of the end zone into the security guard in his attempt to force an incomplete pass. The security guard hit her head on the padded end zone wall as she fell to the ground. She was grabbing her right arm at one point as she sat down on the ground.

The woman was injured and went back to the locker room for more treatment. She was later transported to the hospital after her collision.

Stills, who also injured his shoulder on the play but returned to action, went back to tend to the woman and gave her the as a sign of compassion.