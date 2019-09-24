An Eagles fan is catching good karma after he went viral for saving children from a burning building and shading his team’s wide receiver, all within moments of one another.

Hakim Laws was being interviewed early Monday about his efforts to help after a fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia when he made a comment about Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

"I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids was in there ..." Laws told CBS3. "My man just started throwing babies out the window and we was catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps. I'd like to put that out there."

Laws then gives a glaring side-eye to the camera.

The soundbite quickly went viral, being viewed more than 11 million times in the CBS reporter's tweet. It soon made its way to Agholor himself, who praised the man for his heroic efforts and invited him to the team’s next home game.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor wrote in a tweet. "Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him."

Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

The Eagles did not immediately respond to ABC News to see whether or not the team had been in contact with Laws.

The fire is currently under investigation and one person was injured, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

The Eagles lost their game to the Detroit Lions the day before Laws made his comments. Agholor had two touchdown catches in the game.