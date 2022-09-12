Families slam ex-NFL coach's plea deal over DWI crash that left girl with serious brain injuries

Britt Reid will serve no more than four years in prison.

The family of the girl who was critically injured in a car crash last year involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid slammed prosecutors for agreeing to a plea deal in exchange for a lower prison sentence.

Reid, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired in connection with the Feb. 4, 2021, incident. Reid was driving his pickup truck near Arrowhead Stadium and struck two vehicles that were stopped on the side of the highway.

Five people were injured in the crash including then 5-year-old Ariel Young. She suffered "life-threatening injuries" and a "severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas," according to court documents.

5-year-old Ariel Young has waken from a coma, days after being critically injured in a car crash.

She was also in a coma.

Reid, who faces up to four years in prison as part of his deal, apologized in court for his actions. Ariel's family and the other victims, however, slammed him and prosecutors for not going to trial.

"The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law," Tom Porto, the attorney for the victims, said in a statement.

Prior to taking the guilty plea, Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was expected to begin trial on Sept. 26. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

Reid, who was also injured in the crash, had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 and was driving 84 miles an hour at the time of the incident, according to court documents. At the time of the crash, he was the team's linebackers coach.

Reid was released by the Chiefs shortly after the incident.

This was not the first time that Reid has been in trouble with the law over a driving-related incident.

He pleaded guilty to simple assault and flashing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident in 2007, according to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, court records, and served prison time. While in prison, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance from a separate incident, according to court documents.

Reid was ticketed for speeding in 2014 and 2018 and paid both fines.

During Monday's plea hearing, Reid said he regretted what he did and "made a huge mistake," according to ABC affiliate KMBC. He then faced Ariel's family and said, "I didn't mean to hurt anyone that night," KMBC reported.

When the judge asked the family if they had anything to say, Felicia Miller, Ariel's mother, said, "My family and I are opposed to the plea deal. I don't think he should receive it."

Reid's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

In November 2021, the Chiefs and Porto announced that the team worked out a plan to help pay for Ariel's medical care.