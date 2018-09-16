Foot injury expected to sideline Chargers star Joey Bosa into October

Los Angeles Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa already has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of a bruised bone in his foot, and his injury now is expected to sideline him into October, sources tell ESPN.

The injury is expected to keep Bosa out longer than the initial timeline of couple of weeks, according to sources.

Bosa is rehabbing his foot, with the hope that the swelling goes down and the foot stabilizes. But if it doesn't, surgery would not be ruled out.

Bosa suffered the initial injury, described as a sore foot by Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, on Aug. 7 during 11-on-11 team drills in practice. He did not participate in any preseason games, but the Chargers considered the injury minor and expected Bosa to be ready by the start of the regular season.

The No. 3 overall selection of the 2016 draft, Bosa led the Chargers in sacks last season with 12.5, and he is one-half of the Chargers' talented pass-rush tandem that includes Melvin Ingram, who finished with 10.5 sacks last year.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.