Free-agent guard David Nwaba commits to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers received a commitment from free-agent guard David Nwaba on Wednesday, a team source told ESPN.

Nwaba, a 6-foot-4 2-guard out of Cal Poly, averaged 7.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting (34.6 percent from 3) and 4.7 rebounds for the Chicago Bulls last season, his second year in the league.

Yahoo and Cleveland.com earlier reported the agreement between Nwaba and the Cavs.

The 25-year-old Nwaba and the Cavs are still negotiating terms of the deal. Cleveland has its full midlevel exception, worth $8.6 million, as well as the bi-annual exception, worth $3.3 million, available to round out its roster.

Signing Nwaba will give the Cavaliers 12 fully-guaranteed contracts for the 2018-19 season. Swingman Rodney Hood, whom Cleveland extended a qualifying offer to in June, would be No. 13. Forward Okaro White's contract becomes partially guaranteed if he is not waived by Sunday.

Nwaba will join a Cleveland guards core that already features rookie point guard Collin Sexton and veteran point guard George Hill as well as shooting guards JR Smith, Kyle Korver and Jordan Clarkson, not to mention Hood.