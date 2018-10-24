Giants trade defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Lions

One day after trading cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints, the New York Giants are trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Harrison, who has one forced fumble this season, will join a Lions defensive line that has been without Ezekiel Ansah for the majority of the season because of a shoulder injury.

The Giants received fourth- and seventh-round picks from the Saints for Apple.

The Giants are 1-6 this season and in last place in the NFC East. The Lions are 3-3 and still very much in the mix in the NFC North. Their defense is 24th in the league in points allowed per game at 26.3. They are 30th in the league in rush defense, allowing 139.3 yards per game.

The 29-year-old Harrison is in his seventh year in the league. He signed a five-year, $46.25 million contract with the Giants in 2016.