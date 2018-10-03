Ex-girlfriend accuses LeSean McCoy of physical abuse in lawsuit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, claimed McCoy physically abused her in an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Georgia court.

Cordon had not previously accused McCoy of physical abuse against her, but she said during a news conference last week that other women had contacted her with claims that McCoy physically abused them. When asked at that news conference whether Cordon also experienced abuse by McCoy, Cordon's attorney declined to answer.

In new claims added to her lawsuit originally filed Aug. 10 in Fulton County, Cordon alleges, "Defendant McCoy became physically abusive to Plaintiff" during the 2017 offseason.

"McCoy is extremely strong and was heavy-handed," the lawsuit claims. "He would often grab Plaintiff in a manner that was painful and would leave Plaintiff's skin reddened. McCoy did not care who was around when he would become enraged. McCoy once physically kicked Plaintiff out of the bed.

"To make up for his behavior, McCoy would often apologize and even buy Plaintiff's gifts. Because she truly loved McCoy, and she believed that he truly loved her, Plaintiff sought to make their relationship work despite the fact that McCoy was physically abusive to her. Further, Plaintiff did not want to cause hurt or damage to McCoy's reputation as a professional player, and she never revealed the alarming realities of being in a relationship with McCoy before filing the instant litigation."

Cordon's lawsuit continues to claim McCoy physically abused his son and his dog. Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of McCoy's 6-year-old son, filed an affidavit last month supporting the child abuse claims made in the lawsuit.

Tuesday's amendment to the lawsuit added alleged details about McCoy's behavior toward his dog and Cordon.

"On one occasion, McCoy beat his dog so badly, upon Plaintiff's belief, the dog's ribs had broken," the lawsuit claims. "Whenever Plaintiff expressed concern about McCoy beating his dog, he would turn his anger against the Plaintiff, often grabbing Plaintiff and hurting her."

McCoy denied the allegations of child abuse during a news conference last month. McCoy's lawyers also filed motions to strike portions of Cordon's original lawsuit, including the claims of child abuse, as well as Maisonet's affidavit.

McCoy is also seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit, which alleges McCoy and his friend Tamarcus Porter should be held liable for a July 10 home invasion in which Cordon was beaten and robbed of jewelry at a house owned by McCoy.

Milton, Georgia, police released a statement last month stating McCoy had not cooperated with what was termed an active and ongoing investigation into the home invasion. Police said their detectives have noted "material inconsistencies" among the statements of those who have cooperated.

Cordon's attorneys said last month they could not reveal any direct evidence linking McCoy to the home invasion. Cordon is offering $40,000 for information leading to an arrest of the intruder in the case.

McCoy was told about the amended lawsuit at practice on Wednesday.

"I can't control that," he said. "All I can do is just focus in on my team, try to get better and let the things off the field take care of themselves."

Saying he's "been claiming innocence since Day 1," McCoy wouldn't comment further on the matter.