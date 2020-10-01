Grandson shares the note his grandfather left at the batting cage: 'It made me tear up' This grandfather decided it was time for someone else to step up to the plate.

While cleaning out his garage, grandfather Randy Long of Montgomery, Alabama, decided that it was someone else's time to step up to the plate and use a bucket of old baseballs he had once pitched to his son and grandson.

Long left the bucket at the local batting cage and in an emotional note, he wrote, “Free… I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds. My son is now 46 [years old] and my grandson is 23 [years old]. I am 72 and what I won’t give to pitch a couple of buckets to them.”

“P.S. Give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get,” added the note.

Grandson Ethan Anderson told “World News Tonight” he cherishes the years he spent playing baseball with his grandfather.

“You know, when I first saw the note, it made me tear up a little bit because my granddad is not usually a very emotional guy so when I saw that side of him it made me a little emotional as well. So that was special for me and that’s really why I decided to post it,” said Anderson.

Anderson took to Twitter to share the moment on Monday, the post quickly went viral and has garnered over 218,000 likes. Anderson said the reaction has been overwhelming and he is glad it reminded people of good memories with their own fathers or grandfathers.

“We loved all of it, reminding people about the days they had with their dad or their granddad and just to never take those moments for granted,” said Anderson.

Long and Anderson told “World News Tonight” that the two are planning on meeting at the batting cages again this weekend.