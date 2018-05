Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was released from the hospital Saturday after an overnight stay for an unspecified reason, he confirmed on Twitter.

According to TMZ, Russell, 84, reportedly was taken by ambulance from his home in the Seattle area to a nearby hospital. A representative for Russell told TMZ on Saturday that it was due to dehydration.

Russell was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975, was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and won five NBA MVP awards.