Hammer crashes out of Olympic cycling points race

BEIJING -- Sarah Hammer crashed out of the Olympic women's cycling points race Monday, falling after two racers clipped wheels in front of her and caused a pileup. The crash happened only a few feet in front of Hammer, and she had no chance to avoid the pileup, which appeared to start when French racer Pascale Jeuland moved up the track and clipped wheels with another rider. Hammer collided with at least one other bike, tumbled to the wooden track, immediately yelped in pain and clutched her left shoulder. It was unclear how badly Hammer was injured in the crash that came about 25 laps into the 100-lap event. She was taken to a nearby hospital for X-rays and evaluation, USA Cycling said. Japan's Satomi Wadami was also injured in the crash and left the race. German racer Verena Jooss left the track a few laps after the pileup. World champion Marianne Vos of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the event. Hammer, of Temecula, Calif., was fifth in the individual pursuit earlier in the Beijing Olympics.