One-handed fighter Nick Newell's quest for UFC shot comes up short

LAS VEGAS -- Nick Newell ultimately came up short in his bid for a UFC contract, but he certainly didn't waste his long-awaited shot.

Newell (14-2), a congenital amputee with a left arm that extends just past his elbow, suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Alex Munoz (5-0) at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series -- in a bout he'd hoped would land him an exclusive deal with the UFC.

All three judges scored it a clean 30-27 sweep for Munoz, a 28-year-old prospect out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California.

Newell, 32, has earned a significant following in mixed martial arts during his nine-year professional career. In 2012, UFC president Dana White stated he would never consider signing Newell to a deal, saying it was too dangerous for a fighter missing a portion of his arm to compete at the highest level.

A Connecticut native, Newell continued to push for a shot at the UFC, despite White's comments. Those efforts finally materialized in a fight offer on the DWTNCS, during a face-to-face meeting between White, Newell and agent Ali Abdelaziz in Las Vegas.

Newell had his opportunities against Munoz, but couldn't quite seal the deal. He appeared to hurt him with a right hand to the temple in the third round, and latched on to a promising guillotine attempt moments later. Munoz managed to escape the position, however, and hang on for the win.

Newell suffered a bloodied nose in the first round, and a cut under his left eye in the second. He continued to push forward and look for the necessary finish late in the fight, however -- at one point screaming in Munoz's direction as blood ran into his mouth.

It is Newell's first loss since he suffered a TKO defeat to former WSOF champion and current UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje in 2014.