Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray apologizes for anti-gay tweets

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray apologized Sunday morning after anti-gay tweets he made in 2011-12 surfaced, hours after he won the Heisman Trophy.

The tweets, from when Murray was 14 and 15 years old, were deleted from his account late Saturday night.

After throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, Murray beat out fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State to become the second straight quarterback from Oklahoma to win college football's most prestigious award, following in Baker Mayfield's footsteps.