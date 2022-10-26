High school football coach who lost job for praying on field after games to be reinstated

The United States Supreme Court sided with Joseph Kennedy in June.

A public high school football coach in Washington state who famously lost his job for leading prayers on the field after games will be reinstated by the spring of next year, court documents show.

A joint stipulation filed in a Washington state district court on Tuesday by attorneys representing Joseph Kennedy and lawyers for Bremerton School District stated that "Kennedy is to be reinstated to his previous position as assistant coach of the Bremerton High School football team on or before March 15, 2023."

The United States Supreme Court sided with Kennedy in June, ruling 6-3 that he was protected by the Constitution when he knelt and prayed aloud with his players at the 50-yard-line post-game.

