Home of Rams WR Robert Woods burglarized during home win

LOS ANGELES -- The Woodland Hills home of Rams receiver Robert Woods was burglarized Thursday night during a win over the Minnesota Vikings in a prime-time game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 23100 block of Mariano Street in Woodland Hills at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, a LAPD spokesperson said.

A source close to Woods confirmed the burglary. Woods was not immediately available for comment.

Property was stolen and the suspects remain at large, police said.

Woods, who attended high school at Gardena Serra in the Los Angeles area and starred at the University of Southern California, caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 victory over the Vikings.

Earlier this month, the home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig also was burglarized in the San Fernando Valley while he was at Dodger Stadium facing the Colorado Rockies. Puig's home has been burglarized four times in the past 18 months.