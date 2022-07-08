Houston Astros visit Uvalde to celebrate community after shooting

Members from across the organization came to celebrate the Uvalde community.

In the wake of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Houston Astros and the Astro Foundation visited the city Friday to host a series of events.

"Baseball has healed me in my past -- it's healed so many people," Astros manager Dusty Baker told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV prior to his team's game Thursday against the Royals.

The Houston Astros visited Uvalde six weeks after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, bringing gifts and honoring the community members. ABC News

"Hopefully, we can bring some enjoyment in their lives. I can't imagine. You can say you know how they feel, but you don't. I just pray to God that life can go on and they can heal -- and I'm glad the Astros are a part of that," Baker added.

The Houston Astros visited Uvalde six weeks after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, bringing gifts and honoring the community members. Here ABC News' John Quinones speaks with Astros Chair Jim Crane. ABC News

Youth players, coaches and organization members of the Astros began their visit with Uvalde community members at 11 a.m., almost two months since 19 children and two adults were killed at the school.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization offered ice cream, promotions, giveaways and other activities, while at Memorial park a Play Ball baseball event was run by Astros Youth Academy players and staff. There were also give-away prizes and lunch provided by Whataburger for those who attended the game.

The Houston Astros visited Uvalde six weeks after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, bringing gifts and honoring the community members. ABC News

From noon to 1 p.m., the organization also led a visit to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital. The Astros' mascot, Orbit, and cheerleaders, the Shooting Stars, visited and brought along giveaways and prizes for patients, doctors and nurses.

Jim Crane, owner of the Astros, was seen visiting the memorial site at Robb Elementary School alongside members of the Astros Foundation, youth players and cheerleaders.

The Houston Astros visited Uvalde six weeks after the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, bringing gifts and honoring the community members. ABC News' John Quinones speaks with Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin. ABC News

He told ABC affiliate KTRK-TV he spent time with the families who lost someone in the shooting at a private brunch, and that the Astros plan to bring many of the family members to a game in Houston in August.

Staff from the Astro Foundation were seen handing out T-shirts, plastic baseball bats, Astro signage and baseball hats in a local Uvalde park.