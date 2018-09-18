Ian Kinsler leading off for Red Sox with Mookie Betts sidelined by side injury

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, who left Sunday's game against the Mets after injuring his side while making a throw, is being held out of the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Yankees in New York.

Sunday, both Betts and manager Alex Cora said they expected the MVP candidate to play when the Red Sox opened the three-game series against the Yankees.

The three-time All-Star leads the majors with a .337 batting average.

In June, Betts hit the disabled list with left side soreness and missed 12 games. Cora said the latest injury was not related to that.

Slugger J.D. Martinez is playing right field and batting third, and second baseman Ian Kinsler is leading off.