Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs cited for driving while intoxicated

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was ticketed early Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Wirfs started eight games as a true freshman in 2017 and was listed as the Hawkeyes' No. 1 right tackle to enter preseason camp, which opens this week. He was stopped by police early Sunday morning in Iowa City and booked into jail after he received a citation for operating while under the influence.

The 19-year-old sophomore from Mount Vernon, Iowa, was released later Sunday morning.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement that the school is gathering additional facts.

"I am disappointed in Tristan's decision making based on the information that's already been confirmed," Barta said. "He is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program."

Wirfs' arrest comes eight days after Iowa defensive tackle Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication in Iowa City after he mistook a police car for an Uber. Reiff has been suspended for the Hawkeyes' Sept. 1 opener against Northern Illinois.