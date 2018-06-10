The two biggest items in Washington, D.C., crossed paths on Saturday night as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner posed with the Stanley Cup.

It was a matter of pure coincidence as the president's daughter and son-in-law visited D.C. hotspot Café Milano for a date night while Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin was celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

The Capitals won the Stanley Cup, the NHL's championship trophy, on Thursday. They defeated the underdog Las Vegas Golden Knights in the series, 4-1, to win their first Cup.

The Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard, who has traveled with the Cup as its overseer for 27 years, posted a photo of the trophy with a casual Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

Jokes about the Trumps meeting with a Russian flooded Twitter, but everyone at the restaurant seemed to be enjoying themselves.

ABC News' Kenneth Moton happened to be at Cafe Milano, Franco Nuschese's trendy Italian dining spot, when the partying Capitals arrived and filmed the Cup's grand entrance.

Ovechkin had quite the day with the Stanley Cup. He had visited Nationals Park to throw out the first pitch before the Giants played the Nationals Saturday afternoon. Plenty of Twitter users also captured Ovechkin frolicking in a fountain in the nation's capital Saturday, as well.