Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette pays tuition of LSU student athletic trainer

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette signed a rookie contract worth $27 million last summer, but he hasn't forgotten his roots.

The former LSU star saw a tweet from a Tigers student requesting help with her tuition and asking for contributions of $1, $5, anything, to a GoFundMe site.

Fournette didn't stop at $5. He offered to pay the whole thing.

Fournette told Gridiron that he knew the woman, Jhane Nichol. She was one of his trainers at LSU, and she's from New Orleans like he is.

"She was my trainer at LSU. She took care of me," Fournette said. "She is from my hometown. Why not? A little giveback to where I'm from. I feel like everybody needs that chance to do something they want to do in life."

Fournette, who is coming off a 1,040-yard, nine-touchdown rookie season, is spending time this offseason in Wimbledon and made his donation to Nichol from England. He says he thinks he could have been a pretty good tennis player.

"I've never played tennis," he told reporters there, "but if I practice at it I could probably be top-five. You never know."