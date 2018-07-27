Jake Matthews, Falcons agree to 5-year extension

Left tackle Jake Matthews has agreed to a five-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Friday.

The total value of the extension for the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft is $75 million, as first reported by NFL Network and confirmed by ESPN.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff said Thursday that the Falcons were also focused on contract extensions with nose tackle Grady Jarrett and free safety Ricardo Allen.

The deal comes hours after the Tennessee Titans signed left tackle Taylor Lewan to the richest deal for an offensive lineman in terms of average annual value in NFL history -- a five-year, $80 million extension that includes $50 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Matthews has started all 63 games in which he's appeared with the Falcons.